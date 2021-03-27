Police arrest 33 for aerial firing, kite flying in rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Saturday continued raids to net those involved in aerial firing, kite flying ban violation and managed to arrest 33 for aerial firing and kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Saturday continued raids to net those involved in aerial firing, kite flying ban violation and managed to arrest 33 for aerial firing and kite flying.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police in a raid arrested 33 namely Hassan Tanveer, Faizan, Muhammad Aziz, Abdullah, Mubashir, Siab Abbas, Muhammad Mursaleen, Muhammad Hateem, Saqib Mehmood, Malik Jawad, Shahzaib, Abdullah, Sarmad Abbas, Haider Ali, Abu Bakar Rizwan, Muhammad Ehtesham, Ehtesham Haq, Ebtasam Ali, Harera Jahangir, Yasir Rehman, Safeer Arshad, Farman Ali, Siraj ul Haq, Naveed, Muhammad Attique, Ali Abbas, Sher Ali, Hamza Rauf, Adeel Ullah, Muhammad Zaeem, Abdul Wahab, Umar Farooq and Nisar Ahmed who were engaged in aerial firing during kite flying in Lohdra, Sood Mira areas in its jurisdiction.

The police also recovered 10 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, ammunition, over 100 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused.

SHO Rawat, Yasir Matloob Kiani along with a police team conducted the raid under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Saddar Circle, Saood Khan.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Kamran Hameed said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented adding police were making all out efforts to net the violators.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up a large number of kite sellers and flyers.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and all out efforts were being made to control the kite flying, he added.