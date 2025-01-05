Open Menu

Police Arrest 33 Lawbreakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here arrested 33 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Airport, Morgah, Saidqabad, Bani and Waris Khan police arrested seven accused namely Kamran, Aurangzaib, Hamza, Najeeb, Kamran, Muhammad Mustafa and Dilbar Ali on recovery of 48 liters liquor.

Westridge police arrested Imran for having 25 liters liquor while Civil Lines and Bani police rounded up Tanveer, Imran, Saddam, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ashfaq Ahmed on recovery of total 25 liters liquor.

Similarly, Gujar Khan, Saddar Wah and Ratta Amral police rounded up four accused namely Kamran, Faisal, Ahmed, Shahzaib, and recovered two rifles, two 30 bore pistols and other items. Airport and Gujar Khan police netted Tayyab and Imran for carrying two 30 bore pistols.

Rawalpindi district police in search operations conducted in different areas arrested 10 lawbreakers namely Tasawar, Ghulam Mustafa, Farrakh, Nawaz, Noor Badshah, Rafiullah, Liaquat, Usman, Saeed and Ahsad.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.

Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi police made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches.

Saddar Baroni police in an operation arrested two accused who helped a wanted person in a murder case escape. Police also recovered weapons, two vehicles and other items from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Saddar Baroni police arrested Suleman and Sarmad who helped a proclaimed offender flee the scene and recovered Kalashnikov, pistol, a vigo vehicle and Land Cruiser with revolving lights.

Saddar Baroni Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid to arrest the PO namely Hamad, wanted in a murder case but the arrested accused, Suleman and Sarmad helped the PO escape from the scene.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

