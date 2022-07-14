UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 33 Suspects Including Drug Peddlers In A Week

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) ::The district police have claimed to have arrested 33 suspects during a crackdown against anti-social elements and recovered huge cache of narcotics and arms from their possessions during last week, District Police Officer Asif Bahadur said here on Thursday.

In a press statement issued, the Hangu City Police arrested ten suspects including a proclaimed offender and six drug peddlers and recovered three pistols, 4.8Kg hashish and 285gm ice-drug from their possessions.

Similarly, Cantt police arrested criminals during raids in different areas and recovered three pistols. The Doaaba police have arrested 12 suspects among four drug peddlers and recovered eight pistols, three kilogram of hashish and 372gm of ice-drug.

Likewise, five criminals were arrested by Tal police and four pistols were recovered from their possession, said the statement.

