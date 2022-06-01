UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 34 Accused From Private Housing Societies

June 01, 2022

Police arrest 34 accused from private housing societies

Rawalpindi district police on directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a grand operation in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station and arrested 34 accused from private housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a grand operation in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station and arrested 34 accused from private housing societies.

According to a police spokesman, police also recovered eight Kalashnikov, seven rifles 303, one repeater, 18 pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police personnel and Elite Commodes under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Saddar conducted the operation and took action in accordance with the law against the culprits.

