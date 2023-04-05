Police arrest 34 accused, recover gutka,mainpuri,weapon, liquor

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested 34 accused including inter-districts safin dealer and absconder wanted to Nawabshah Police and recovered gutka, mainpuri, weapon, wine and liquor from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested 34 accused including inter-districts safin dealer and absconder wanted to Nawabshah Police and recovered gutka, mainpuri, weapon, wine and liquor from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Shah Nawaz Chachar SHOs of various police stations including Talhar, Matli, Tando Ghulam Ali and other areas conducted massive operations there. Territorial jurisdictions held around 34 suspects and recovered 1372 liters of illicit liquor, 27920 packets of safin,one kg marijuana, 10 whiskey bottles, Bank device, cash worth Rs18000 and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused under relevant law.