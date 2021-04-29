Police arrest 34 for violation of COVID-19 SOPs

Police on Thursday arrested 31 people in the district on the violations of lockdown timing schedule and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 31 people in the district on the violations of lockdown timing schedule and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Nousheen Israr sealed 23 shops, one plaza, and a restaurant for violating the timing schedule issued by the government while 9 persons were also arrested.

Meanwhile, AC Saddar during an ongoing drive against the C-virus SOPs violators arrested 20 persons besides sealing gym, a snooker club and a real state office in the area of police station Rawat.

The AC Murree also sealed a renowned hotel in the hill station while five people were held for violating COVID-19 SOPs.