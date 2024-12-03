Police Arrest 34,188 Criminals Of 433 Gangs In November
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Police claimed to have busted 433 criminal gangs and arrested 34188 criminals
including 10,829 proclaimed offenders and 8,598 court absconders from various
parts of the region in November last.
Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday the police on special direction
of Regional Police Officer (RPO) launched a vigorous campaign against outlaws
in four districts of the region and busted 433 gangs by arresting their 1248 members
and recovered 458 pistols, 1234 motorcycles, 375 mobile phones and other valuables
worth Rs 500 million from their possession.
The police also nabbed 7291 drug traffickers and recovered 3037 kg hashish,
83 kg heroin, 45 kg Ice and 102,616 liters liquor from their possession.
Similarly, the police also arrested 6,222 illicit weapon holders and recovered
5232 pistols, 295 rifles, 51 revolvers, 475 guns, 169 Kalashnikovs and 20705
bullets/cartridges from their possession.
