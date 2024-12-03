Open Menu

Police Arrest 34,188 Criminals Of 433 Gangs In November

Published December 03, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Police claimed to have busted 433 criminal gangs and arrested 34188 criminals

including 10,829 proclaimed offenders and 8,598 court absconders from various

parts of the region in November last.

Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday the police on special direction

of Regional Police Officer (RPO) launched a vigorous campaign against outlaws

in four districts of the region and busted 433 gangs by arresting their 1248 members

and recovered 458 pistols, 1234 motorcycles, 375 mobile phones and other valuables

worth Rs 500 million from their possession.

The police also nabbed 7291 drug traffickers and recovered 3037 kg hashish,

83 kg heroin, 45 kg Ice and 102,616 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 6,222 illicit weapon holders and recovered

5232 pistols, 295 rifles, 51 revolvers, 475 guns, 169 Kalashnikovs and 20705

bullets/cartridges from their possession.

