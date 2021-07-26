UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 35 Beggar-handlers During Ongoing Month

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:57 PM

The police have accelerated its campaign against professional beggars and their handlers and arrested 35 handlers, 546 professional beggars during the ongoing month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have accelerated its campaign against professional beggars and their handlers and arrested 35 handlers, 546 professional beggars during the ongoing month.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad, Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, under supervision of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, the police launched a massive campaign against professional alm-seekers and their handlers to curb this menace from the city.

The police officials said that the campaign would continue in the capital until elimination of the menace.

They said the police got the tip through Safe City Cameras and other intelligence sources about presence of the network of beggars' handlers and got the information about their locations and kept them under the watch.

They said that these nabbed persons had divided different residential areas, signals and main chowks for begging activities. "They also used to pick up men, women and children from Katchi Abadies and drop them at various traffic signals, residential areas and chowks in a mazda van, taxi and motorcycles" they added.

They maintained that, the handlers used to get share from them and support them in case of any issue.

The police registered cases against all the accused under Act relating to human smuggling and sections for involving women/children in begging activities, the officials added.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer directed all zonal SPs to accelerate the campaign and continue crackdown against the menace in their respective areas.

