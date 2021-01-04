UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 35 Drug Peddlers; Resolve 722 Complaints In 2020

PARACHINAR, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) ::Bajaur police in last year resolved 722 public complaints while arresting 35 drug peddlers and recovering 41Kg hashish and 51Kg heroin from their possessions.

According to an annual performance report issued here Monday, police lodged total of 374 FIRs and arrested 703 accused out of 922 nominated while 50 robbers were also apprehended during the period.

Similarly, police seized 24SMGs, 07 rifles, 24 pistols, 194dynamyts, 03shot shotguns, and 90kg explosive material in separate raids.

A special training was arranged for 250 Levies and Khasadar forces inducted in police department from merged area.

