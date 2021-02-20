Police arrest 35 suspects in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) ::In a joint search operation of security forces and Kohat police from surrounding areas of District Jail and Kohat university of Science and Technology as many as 35 suspects were arrested here on Saturday, police control Kohat confirmed.

The police also seized weapons and narcotics from them, an official of the Kohat Police said. The Police also checked the people residing in rented houses during the search operation and registered cases under relevant laws against three unregistered tenants.