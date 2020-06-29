UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 36 Suspects

Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons, liquor and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that PS Saddar police arrested six gamblers and as well as PS Musafir Khan police five gamblers and recovered cash Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000 from their possession, respectively.

PS Dhor Kot police have taken four suspects into custody and recovered two motorcycles, three mobile phone sets and cash Rs 3,500 from their possession, respectively.

PS Sama Satta police arrested four gamblers and PS Hasilpur police three gamblers while PS Ahmedpur East police have apprehended one gambler and recovered cash Rs 2,470, Rs 2,300 and Rs 500 from their possession, respectively.

The police teams of PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Kotwali, PS Civil Lines, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Chani Goth six drug peddlers and recovered 550 liters liquor and 3,115 grams hasish from their possession, respectivelyThe poice parties of PS Hasilpur, Uch Sharif, PS Derawar, Cannt and Kotwali have taken four suspects into custody and recovered four pistols, one carbeen and 17 cartridges from their posession, respectively. The police have lodged separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

