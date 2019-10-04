Police arrest 364 drug peddlers in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city arrested 364 accused during the last 12 days.

The city division police registered 81 cases, cantonment division 72 and civil lines division 29, Sadar division 9,864, Iqbal Town division 41 and Model Town division registered 43 cases during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 106kg charas, 62g ICE and 2,435 liters of liquor from the accused.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said the police had also arranged anti drugs awareness campaign lectures were being delivered in different educational institutions in the city as well.

The crackdown would continue against drug pushers outside the educational institutions till complete elimination of the menace, he added.