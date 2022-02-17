UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 37 Professional Beggars

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The police under their ongoing operation against professional beggars on Thursday arrested 37 from different areas

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, the anti-beggary squads comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 37 beggars from different areas.

Wasim Riaz appreciated the performance of the anti-beggary squads and said that they were working hard to end this menace and conducting raids in different areas to net the professional beggars.

