Police arrest 37 suspects, recover weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested 37 suspects in different raids conducted during last 15 days in different localities of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that patrolling teams of several police stations of the district recovered illegal weapons from 37 suspects and lodged cases against them.

He said that the recovered weapons included three rifles, two repeaters, 30 pistols and two locally made Carbeens..

He said that such raids were conducted during first 15 days of prevailing month of October. He added that the police have registered cases against the accused for having unlicensed weapons. Further probe was in process.