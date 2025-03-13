Open Menu

Police Arrest 38 Suspects In Grand Search Operation In Golra

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest 38 suspects in grand search operation in Golra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas under the jurisdiction of Polic Satation Golra, shifting 38 individuals to the police station for verification.

The large-scale operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Abdul Qayyum, with heavy police deployment, including lady police officers.

A spokesperson told APP on Thursday that police personnel were briefed before the operation. During the search, 170 suspicious individuals, 140 houses, shops, inns, hotels, and motels were checked, along with 30 motorcycles and 20 vehicles.

Law enforcement also recovered two pistols of different calibers, a rifle, and ammunition.

The operation aimed to curb crime and enhance security in the area. The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police has ordered grand search operations across the district to eliminate criminal activities.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police during security checks and report any suspicious activity. Ensuring public safety remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

APP-rzr-mkz

