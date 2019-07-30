UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 38 Suspects In Operation In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Police arrest 38 suspects in operation in Kohat

Police in its ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 38 suspected people in Lachi Tehsil

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in its ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 38 suspected people in Lachi Tehsil.

A large quantity of illegal weapons was also seized in joint operation of police and elite forces.

On the directives of District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood, the search and strike operation has been intensified to purgue society of criminals.

The arrested people have been arrested to police station for identification process and further investigation.

