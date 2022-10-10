UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 38 Suspects Including Five Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022

Police arrest 38 suspects including five drug peddlers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) ::The city police here Monday in an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements arrested at least 38 suspects during different raids.

According to Riaz Shaheed police station, the teams conducted raids on different areas including Mohammadzai, Nasabkhel, Jangel Khel and Chakarbela and conducted strike operations against drug peddlers.

Police registered cases against the arrested and started investigation.

