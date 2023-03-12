Police arrest 38 suspects, seize 40 unregistered vehicles

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) ::The district police here on Sunday launched a crackdown against anti-social elements and arrested 38 suspects involved in street crimes.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar said that the district police have made blockades on all the entry and exit points of the city under the supervision of SDPOs concerned.

He said that police also recovered 10 pistols, four kilograms of hashish and dozens of cartridges from the possessions of the arrested accused. Similarly, the patrol squad had seized 40 unregistered and without number plates vehicles for investigation during checking at various places.

DPO said that the aim of the blockades was to maintain law and order.