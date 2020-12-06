UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 389 Criminals In November

KASUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 389 criminals involved in heinous crimes from various parts of the district and recovered cash, valuables and illegal weapons from their possession in November last.

Giving details, the police said that they arrested 98 proclaimed offenders including 21 of A-category, 44 court absconders, 22 robbers of 6 gangs and recovered looted valuables worth Rs 5.2 million and illegal weapons from them.

The police also arrested 72 drug traffickers and seized 45 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 1.25 kg heroin, 1498 liter liquor, 140 liter Lehan and unearthed 5 distilleries during the same period.

During a crackdown against illegal weapon holders, the police arrested 125 accused and recovered 5 rifles, 10 guns, 3 carbines, 106 pistols from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

