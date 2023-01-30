Police arrest 39 kite sellers, flyers with 3800 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari are conducting raids in different areas of the city and managed to net 39 kite sellers and flyers on recovery of 3800 kites and kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed, Rawal Division Police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 28 kite sellers and flyers on recovery of 2500 kites and kite flying string rolls.

He said, Potohar Division police in their raids arrested nine accused and recovered 1200 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Similarly, Saddar Division police managed to net two kite flying ban violators and recovered 70 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the kite flying ban violators and they would be sent behind the bars.