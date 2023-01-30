UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 39 Kite Sellers, Flyers With 3800 Kites

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest 39 kite sellers, flyers with 3800 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari are conducting raids in different areas of the city and managed to net 39 kite sellers and flyers on recovery of 3800 kites and kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed, Rawal Division Police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 28 kite sellers and flyers on recovery of 2500 kites and kite flying string rolls.

He said, Potohar Division police in their raids arrested nine accused and recovered 1200 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Similarly, Saddar Division police managed to net two kite flying ban violators and recovered 70 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the kite flying ban violators and they would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar

Recent Stories

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

51 minutes ago
 UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

1 hour ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.