Police Arrest 394 Over Kite-flying

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police arrested 394 people for violating the Kite Flying Act during the last one-and-a-half months.

A spokesperson for the Capital Police Office (CPO) said here on Friday that police teams conducted crackdown on kite manufacturers and registered 401 cases at different police stations under the Kite Flying Act.

He said that police recovered 134,707 kites and 5,940 string rolls from the hideouts during the campaign.

