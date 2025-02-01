Open Menu

Police Arrest 4 Accused Over Renting Rules Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Saturday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different Police Stations and arrested four renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, the operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out criminals following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked 105 houses, 89 shops, hotels, tenants and 200 individuals during the search operations conducted in the jurisdiction of Rattaamral, City, Pirwadhai and Gungmandi police stations.

Police arrested four suspects namely Noor Wali, Umair, Shahzaib and Masood.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

