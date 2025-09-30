Police Arrest 4 Accused, Recover Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Muhammad Riaz Shaheed (MRS) police on Tuesday apprehended four accused and recovered illegal weapons in the latest operation.
The police spokesman said on Kalashnikov, 3 pistols and cartridges were recovered from the
possession of the accused.
A police team led by SHO, MRS, Police Station, Riaz Hussain Khan arrested the accused during patrolling.
A case registered against the accused and further investigation had been started, he added.
On the instructions of Kohat, District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah,
operations against criminal elements were underway in the district.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan visited under-construction building of Danish School6 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet to meet on October 26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 accused, recover weapons6 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh, Ethiopian envoy pledge to deepen bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
No escape from justice: ICT Police held proclaimed offender after 15 years7 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged for increasing voters turnout for October 19 by election: ECP7 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts operation to defuse explosives left by Khwarij in Mohmand17 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts rain, thunderstorm for Karachi among other cities27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority seizes 10 Maunds of unhealthy meat in Mailsi27 minutes ago
-
Three killed in separate firing incidents in DI Khan27 minutes ago
-
Volunteers recruitment drive launched for Civil Defence in Layyah27 minutes ago
-
Ministry finalizes steps for establishment of Dry Port in Sargodha: Zulfiqar Ali37 minutes ago