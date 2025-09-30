Open Menu

Police Arrest 4 Accused, Recover Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest 4 accused, recover weapons

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Muhammad Riaz Shaheed (MRS) police on Tuesday apprehended four accused and recovered illegal weapons in the latest operation.

The police spokesman said on Kalashnikov, 3 pistols and cartridges were recovered from the

possession of the accused.

A police team led by SHO, MRS, Police Station, Riaz Hussain Khan arrested the accused during patrolling.

A case registered against the accused and further investigation had been started, he added.

On the instructions of Kohat, District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah,

operations against criminal elements were underway in the district.

APP/azq/378

