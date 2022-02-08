Police arrest 4 accused, recovered fake cigarettes, raw material

Police claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered fake cigarettes and other material from their possession

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered fake cigarettes and other material from their possession.

According to a report, Incharge CIA Police Sanghar Tufail Bhutto with his team conducted a raid on a fake cigarettes factory in Khuda Bux colony area and seized fake cigarettes, raw material, chemical and packing material and arrested four suspects including factory owner Abdul Razaque.