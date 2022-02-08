UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 4 Accused, Recovered Fake Cigarettes, Raw Material

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Police claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered fake cigarettes and other material from their possession

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered fake cigarettes and other material from their possession.

According to a report, Incharge CIA Police Sanghar Tufail Bhutto with his team conducted a raid on a fake cigarettes factory in Khuda Bux colony area and seized fake cigarettes, raw material, chemical and packing material and arrested four suspects including factory owner Abdul Razaque.

More Stories From Pakistan

