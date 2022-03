Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, playing-cards

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested 4 accused and recovered marijuana, playing-cards and cash from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested 4 accused and recovered marijuana, playing-cards and cash from their possession.

According to details, SHO Police station Badin Muhammad Anwer Leghari with his team arrested notorious drug peddler Aachar Malah and recovered 3 kilogram Marijuana amounting to Rs 60,000 and registered case against accused under control of Narcotics substance act.

Meanwhile, Incharge police check post Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan Kaloi conducted raid on a gambling den and arrested 3 accused Allahjuriyo Malah, Jaraar Malah and Naveed Ahmed and recovered cash and gambling cards from their possession.

Police have registered case against them.