Police arrest 4 accused, recovered weapon, marijuana

Police in its continued crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals on Tuesday arrested 4 accused and recovered weapons and marijuana from their possession

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals on Tuesday arrested 4 accused and recovered weapons and marijuana from their possession. According to details,Tando Adam Police acting on a tip off carried out a raid on specified place and held 3 accused identified as Hub Ali Samon, Naseeb Ullah Rind and Saleem Khaskheli and seized 1.

25 kg marijuana from their possession and registered case against them under control of Narcotics substance act.

In another drive police arrested an accused Attar alias Tharoo Marri and recovered 30 bore unlicensed pistol and registered case against him under Sindh Arms act.