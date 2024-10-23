Police arrest 4 drug dealers with over 6 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 4 accused besides recovering over 6 kg charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town, Pirwadhai and Rattaamral police rounded up Shakir, Imran, Essa Khan and Shehzad and recovered a total over six kg charras and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.