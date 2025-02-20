Open Menu

Police Arrest 4 Drug Dealers With Over 6 Kg Charras

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have arrested four drug suppliers and recovered over six kg charras from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police launched a crackdown against drug dealers.

Kahuta police recovered 2400 kg hashish from the possession of an accused namely Haris, rounded up in an operation.

R.A.Bazar police recovered over 2000 grams hashish from an accused Imtiaz while Jatli Police conducted a raid and recovered over 1410 grams hashish from a drug dealer Rehman. Gunjmandi police also arrested an accused Moazam with 530 grams charras.

Effective operations against drug dealers will continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs, the spokesman added.

