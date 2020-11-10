UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 4 Drug Peddlers, Recover Charas, Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recover charas, liquor

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers and seized hashish, opium and illicit liquor.

The district police, acting on a tip-off, arrested four accused identified as Muhammad Salih, Cheeto Mal Bheel, Teerta Malhi and Islamil Nohriyo.

The police recovered 250 gram charas, 50 grams opium and 10 liters of illicit liqour from their possession. Police registered a case against the accused under control of narcotics substance Act.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare p ..

7 minutes ago

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

49 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

52 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

52 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.