Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recover charas, liquor

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers and seized hashish, opium and illicit liquor.

The district police, acting on a tip-off, arrested four accused identified as Muhammad Salih, Cheeto Mal Bheel, Teerta Malhi and Islamil Nohriyo.

The police recovered 250 gram charas, 50 grams opium and 10 liters of illicit liqour from their possession. Police registered a case against the accused under control of narcotics substance Act.