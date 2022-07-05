UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 4 Drug Peddlers, Recovered Drugs

Published July 05, 2022

The district police nabbed four drug peddlers including a woman drug pusher and seized drugs and cars used in the business

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police nabbed four drug peddlers including a woman drug pusher and seized drugs and cars used in the business.

On the directives of SSP Ameer Saud Magsi, police launched a massive operation against drugs menace by a police team led by Station House Officer Airport Police Station Sub Inspector Deedar Hussain Solangi.

The team acting on a tip-off near Sarhari Link Road arrested four drug peddlers Muhammad Saleh Mallah, Ghulam Fatima, Shahzad Sarki and Bilawal Malla and claimed the seizure of huge quantity of drugs.

The police claimed that it seized 3600 grams of high-quality Opium and the car was being used for transportation. The police said that 42 other cases are also found in record against accused Muhammad Saleh Mallah.

Police are also collecting criminal records of the arrested peddlers from other districts also.

More Stories From Pakistan

