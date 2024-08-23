Police arrest 4 drug peddlers with 5 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in a crackdown on drug peddlers managed to recover 5 kg charras and arrested 4 accused, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rawat, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan and Kalar Syedan conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 4 drug pushers namely Zubair with 2484 grams charras, Abdul Samad with 1320 grams charras, Ahsan Ilyas for having 560 grams charras and Adnan for carrying 535 grams charras.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding, actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.