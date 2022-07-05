UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 4 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held an accused namely Ijaz for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Airport police arrested Sarat Ali with one 9mm pistol and ammunition while Saddar Wah police rounded up an accused namely Nasir Rashid for possessing a 30 bore pistol and rounds.

Kalar Syedan police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from the possession of an accused namely Nayab.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

