Police arrest 4 for refilling gas illegally

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Friday arrested four on charges of refilling gas cylinders illegally and recovered instruments from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested four on charges of refilling gas cylinders illegally and recovered instruments from their possession.

During course of action, Taxila police arrested three accused Sher Ali, Sohrab Khan and Rohullah, while Race Course Police arrested Najeeb Ullah for refilling gas cylinders illegally.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation, informed police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated performance of police teams and stated that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

CPO made it clear that strict action must be taken against such criminals without any discrimination.