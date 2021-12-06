Police arrest 4 for supplying liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Sunday arrested four accused allegedly involved in supplying branded wine.

According to the details, Bhitai Nagar Police arrested Mukhtiar Nizamani, Fida Hussain Qambrani, Waqar Nizamani and Karim Bux Nizamani and recovered a number of bottles of various brands of wine, hidden in the secret cavities of their car.

Police have registered a case under Hudood Ordinance and took the car into custody.