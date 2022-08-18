Police arrest 4 gamblers, recover stake money

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The City police claimed to have arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs154,000 including Rs20,000 stake money from them.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by City Police SHO Khanzada Khan raided a gambling place in Tijaratganj area and arrested four gamblers Inayatullah, Iqbal, Adil and Mansoor engaged in gambling.

A case has been registered against them.