Police Arrest 4 Killers Of PTI Leader's Brother

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Millat Town police have arrested four alleged killers of Hassan Anwaar, brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing leader, here on Friday.

The accused include Alamdar, Ashir, Rafi and Usama.

The accused had allegedly shot dead Hassan Anwaar, brother of Ali Anwaar, General Secretary PTI Youth Wing Punjab, at Bhaiwala on August 19.

A police spokesperson said that a police team traced the accused and arrested them.

