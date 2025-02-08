Police Arrest 4 Kite Sellers, Recovered Over 700 Kites, String Rolls
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest four kite sellers on recovery of over 700 kites and seven kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that Taxila police arrested Masood for having 350 kites and string rolls while Race Course netted Nisar for possessing 300 kites and three string rolls.
R.A.Bazar police also arrested an accused namely Waqas with 70 kite and a string rolls while Dhamial police netted Fahad Shoukat for having 40 kites and two string rolls.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, are also organizing awareness walks in different areas against kite flying and aerial firing.
An awareness walk was organized in R.A.Bazar area to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying.
The awareness walk was conducted in the area of R.A.Bazar police station.
A large number of traders, students, citizens and SHO R.A.Bazar Police Station, SDPO Cantt, Mirza Javed Iqbal participated in the awareness walk.
The aim of the walk was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.
Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.
The kite flying is a dangerous game and a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.
Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of the CPO are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, he said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should discourage kite flying.
