Police arrest 4 outlaws in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested four suspected outlaws including three in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Cantt and Hussainabad police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that SHO Cantt Imran Rashid was carrying out spot-checking near Tando Jahania graveyard when 2 suspects riding over a motorbike opened fire on the police while trying to escape.

In the exchange of fire one suspect, identified as Ghulam Sarwar Shaikh, sustained a gunshot to his leg, he added.

He told that the other suspect Nisar Ahmed Soomro, who was accompanying Shaikh, was also arrested.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the 2 suspects were booked in 10 FIRs in different police stations of Hyderabad for the alleged crimes including narcotics, illegal weapons, and police encounters.

He informed that in another encounter, which took place in Latifabad unit 4, Aftab Ali Bhurgari and Allah Bachayo Chang were arrested in injured condition.

He claimed that both the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes and that they were booked in 5 FIRs at PS Hussainabad, City, and SITE area. The injured suspects were shifted to LUH for surgery.