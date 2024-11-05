Police Arrest 4 Outlaws; Recover 9 Kg Hashish
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested four outlaws and recovered 9000 grams of hashish, stolen qingqi rickshaw and a goat from their possession in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Tuesday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested four outlaws and recovered 9000 grams of hashish, stolen qingqi rickshaw and a goat from their possession in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Police Station Dera Town under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Amanullah Baloch conducted a secret intelligence operation and arrested the drug dealer Shawaz Khan son of Awal Khan resident of Tank and recovered 9000 grams of hashish from his possession.
Similarly, while tracing the case of theft, the police arrested the accused Hidayatullah son of Rabnawaz resident of Zamirabad and recovered one stolen qingqi rickshaw and 01 stolen goat from his possession.
Meanwhile, during another action police team arrested the wanted criminal Nimatullah son of Mehboob resident of Sherokona. Police also arrested Shahjahan son of Pir Khan resident of Kotla Saidan for violating the National Action Plan.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA
Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House
PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024
Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple ..
Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time
IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery
Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..
Girl killed, brother injured in road accident
Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries
FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA2 minutes ago
-
Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House2 minutes ago
-
PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 20242 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple cooperation: PM3 minutes ago
-
Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds2 minutes ago
-
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time25 minutes ago
-
IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery15 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, brother injured in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries15 minutes ago
-
IGP Muhammad Khalid Khan Khattak appointed as National Coordinator of NACTA15 minutes ago
-
Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family27 minutes ago