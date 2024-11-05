Open Menu

Police Arrest 4 Outlaws; Recover 9 Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested four outlaws and recovered 9000 grams of hashish, stolen qingqi rickshaw and a goat from their possession in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Tuesday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested four outlaws and recovered 9000 grams of hashish, stolen qingqi rickshaw and a goat from their possession in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Police Station Dera Town under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Amanullah Baloch conducted a secret intelligence operation and arrested the drug dealer Shawaz Khan son of Awal Khan resident of Tank and recovered 9000 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, while tracing the case of theft, the police arrested the accused Hidayatullah son of Rabnawaz resident of Zamirabad and recovered one stolen qingqi rickshaw and 01 stolen goat from his possession.

Meanwhile, during another action police team arrested the wanted criminal Nimatullah son of Mehboob resident of Sherokona. Police also arrested Shahjahan son of Pir Khan resident of Kotla Saidan for violating the National Action Plan.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

