Police Arrest 4 Persons, Accused Of Subjecting Minor Boy To Rape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Police arrest 4 persons, accused of subjecting minor boy to rape

The Hyderabad police have arrested 4 persons accused of subjecting a minor boy to rape in Latifabad unit 10 area The police spokesman informed here Saturday that the suspects Aashir, Hasnain, Faseeh and Arif were arrested by A Section police from Latifaba

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 4 persons accused of subjecting a minor boy to rape in Latifabad unit 10 area The police spokesman informed here Saturday that the suspects Aashir, Hasnain, Faseeh and Arif were arrested by A Section police from Latifabad.

He told that the SSP took notice of the incident after which the A Section police lodged FIR on complaint of Naik Muhammad Niazi, nominating the 4 accused persons under sections 34 and 377 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The spokesman said the suspects would be produced before the judicial magistrate to obtain their physical Rand for interrogation.

The police earlier referred the 9 years old victim to Liaquat University Hospital for the medical report of the sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the spokesman clarified that a news circulating on the social media about police action against the betting dens on directions of the district administration was baseless.

He said the police had been constantly taking action against such elements on the directives of the SSP Hyderabad.

