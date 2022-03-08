UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 4, Recover Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Sader Kot Adu Police on Tuesday arrested 4 accused and recovered 12 bore guns, three pistols, nine revolvers and countless bullet in a crackdown launched against illegal weapons holders

The operation was held under the supervision of station house officer (SHO), an official said.

The accused included Aslam, Majed, Tahir and Saleem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

