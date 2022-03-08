Police arrest 4, recover weapons

Sader Kot Adu Police on Tuesday arrested 4 accused and recovered 12 bore guns, three pistols, nine revolvers and countless bullet in a crackdown launched against illegal weapons holders

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Sader Kot Adu Police on Tuesday arrested 4 accused and recovered 12 bore guns, three pistols, nine revolvers and countless bullet in a crackdown launched against illegal weapons holders.

The operation was held under the supervision of station house officer (SHO), an official said.

The accused included Aslam, Majed, Tahir and Saleem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.