Police Arrest 4 Robbers
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Four robbers were on Tuesday nabbed in two different strikes of the district police while looted items and weapons were also recovered from their possession
A team of national highway and motorway police arrested two robbers on GT road near Kamra, the police spokesman said.
He said the victim identified as Abdul Rehman made a SoS call on national highway and motorway police help line that two robbers on the pretext of giving him lift snatched cash and other valuables from him.
On getting information, the police arrested the culprits near Hattain and handed over to Hazro Police for further legal action.
He said that the suspect during initial interrogation confessed looting passengers on GT road on pretext of giving them ride offers.
Separately, Hassanabdal Police arrested two robbers who shot and injured a stone crusher plant owner after snatching cash worth Rs 3.80 million on June 4.
The spokesman said that police through human and digital intelligence resources traced the suspects identified as Shafeeq and Owais and recovered looted items from them.
The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.
