Police Arrest 4, Seize 28 Kg Hashish

Police arrest 4, seize 28 kg hashish

Police foiled a bid to supply large quantity of hashish here on Wednesday and arrested four suspects in the limits of Market police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Police foiled a bid to supply large quantity of hashish here on Wednesday and arrested four suspects in the limits of Market police station.

According to district police spokesman, on a tip off, the patrolling team arrested four suspected accused and recovered 28 kg hashish from a car.

Police registered a case under section 9 C of Narcotics Act against accused Zameer Hussain Khoso, Ihsan Ali Bux, Sarwan and Nazir Ahmed Khoso, the spokesman said.

Police informed that during preliminary interrogation the accused had admitted that they were working with a Narcotics gang and were involved in supplying of drugs to Hyderabad and other areas of the province.

Further investigation was underway.

