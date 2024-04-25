Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Larkana police on Thursday arrested four undercover suspects and recovered a motorcycle and valuable mobile phone from their possession

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Larkana police on Thursday arrested four undercover suspects and recovered a motorcycle and valuable mobile phone from their possession.

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan said that the arrested accused are Abid Hussain, Ariz Mohammad and Abdullah Dayo.

He informed that murder and police encounters cases have been registered against the accused.