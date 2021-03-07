UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 40 Accused Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Police arrest 40 accused last month

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Attock Police during February arrested more than 40 accused including 22 proclaimed offenders (POs).

According to district police spokesman, the nabbed accused include 22 proclaimed offenders while 18 others nominated in other cases.

Police also recovered 58 kg chars, 78 liters liquor, two kg opium, 39 pistols, four rifles, one shot gun and 354 bullets from their possession, said a press release.

Police also recovered cash, eight motorbikes, two vehicles and valuables from them.

