Police arrest 40 for brawl in Rwp district courts premises

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday arrested 40 accused who were allegedly involved in brawl in district courts premises.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police took immediate action on violent scuffle which broke out between two rival groups at Rawalpindi District Courts premises and managed to round up 40.

Police also recovered weapons from two vehicles of the accused parked outside Rawalpindi district courts premises.

According to Superintendent Police, Potohar, legal action has been initiated against the accused.

He said, no one would be allowed to take law into their hands and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the lawbreakers.