Police Arrest 40 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 1660 Kites, Chemical Thread

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested 40 kite sellers and recovered kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday in Sader police limits.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), police launched a crackdown against kite sellers and arrested 40 kite dealers respectively from Sader police limits.

Police also recovered 1660 kites and chemical thread from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered against them in Sadder police station.

However, the DPO also directed officers to continue comprehensive crackdown against kite sellers. The District police officer said no one would be allowed to harm people.

