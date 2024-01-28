Police arrest 40 suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Sunday arrested 40 suspects within the boundaries of Kohat Billi Tang police station, during a search and strike operation.

According to a Kohat police spokesman, during the operation, items taken from the arrested individuals' possession included two repeaters, one gun, four pistols, one rifle, ten chargers, and several cartridges.

DPO Farhan Khan personally monitored the focused search operation. Police team led by DSP Gumbat Muzaffar Syed and SHO Billi Tang Irfan Afridi searched over 80 targeted homes.

The communities of Kamal Khel, Manda Khel, Shadi Khel, Daud Khel, and surrounding areas were the focus of the search operation.

The people who were detained during the search and strike operation were taken to the Billi Tang police station to be investigated.

