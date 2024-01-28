Police Arrest 40 Suspects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Sunday arrested 40 suspects within the boundaries of Kohat Billi Tang police station, during a search and strike operation.
According to a Kohat police spokesman, during the operation, items taken from the arrested individuals' possession included two repeaters, one gun, four pistols, one rifle, ten chargers, and several cartridges.
DPO Farhan Khan personally monitored the focused search operation. Police team led by DSP Gumbat Muzaffar Syed and SHO Billi Tang Irfan Afridi searched over 80 targeted homes.
The communities of Kamal Khel, Manda Khel, Shadi Khel, Daud Khel, and surrounding areas were the focus of the search operation.
The people who were detained during the search and strike operation were taken to the Billi Tang police station to be investigated.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sacrifices of tribal people for country are not hidden from anyone: Governor KP5 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif promises to contain inflation, unemployment after coming to power5 minutes ago
-
5,748 power pilferers caught, Rs 637.4m fine imposed5 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted to death in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, independent candidate for NA 212 joins PPP6 minutes ago
-
Rotary Int'l focused on membership growth, peace pole project scale up to heal divided world6 minutes ago
-
CDA launches new website6 minutes ago
-
Serious steps are being taken to deal with any emergency situation during election6 minutes ago
-
Civic agency faces civil society reprimand for repossessing Islamabad Zoo idea16 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 23.34m from 653 defaulters on 136th day of recovery campaign16 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested 13 suspects26 minutes ago
-
DC visits newly established Chamtar Bus Terminal26 minutes ago