Police arrest 40 suspects during eid holidays

Police in successful operation against anti-social elements have arrested 40 suspects including two absconders and three facilitators of criminals during eid holidays

District Police Officer (DPO) , Dr.

Zahidullah while appreciating the performance of police personnel for maintaining law and situation during eid vacations said that crackdown would continue to purge the society from criminals.

He said that protecting lives and properties of the people was top priority of the police force. Police also arrested weapons and two kilogram narcotics from the arrested criminals.