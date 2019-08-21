Police arrest 4031 drug peddlers during 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) ::Lahore Police in its crackdown against drug peddlers in the city, arrested 4031 accused during this year.

As per details, City Division Police registered 823 FIRs, Cantt Division 721, Civil Lines Division 542, Sadar Division 549, Iqbal Town Division 432 where as Model Town Division Police registered 772 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 4kg and 449gram ice, 1516kg charas, more than 139kg opium, 44kg 549gram heroin and 46,687 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police will deal with these anti social elements with iron hands.

He said that citizens should also cooperate fully with Lahore Police to eliminate the menace of narcotics from the society.